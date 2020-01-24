AAI Extends Screening Of Passengers Coming In From China To Chennai Airport

Following the mysterious outbreak of the coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has made all necessary arrangements at the Chennai airport to screen passengers that are coming from the country.

Since the novel disease was first reported in Wuhan earlier this month, it has slowly spread across the country and as per reports, cases have also been reported in several Asian cities other than China, including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Chennai airport has been provided with logistics support with regards to the screening of passengers as per the instructions by the Airport Health Organisation (APHO).

Ministry of Civil Aviation raises precautions

Amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had earlier stated that it will be extending the screening of passengers visiting from China to four more airports - Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Cochin.

The Ministry had earlier asked for a screening test at Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata airports. The measure has been taken as a precautionary step given the recent outbreak of the SARS-like virus in China. Now the screening has been extended to the Chennai airport as well.

Even airlines flying in from any airport in China, have been asked to make in-flight announcements about self-declaration by any passenger with a history of fever and cough so that he can be quarantined upon arrival.

'Complex and evolving situation'

On Wednesday, the Emergency Committee of the World Health Organisation (WHO) held a discussion over the emergent outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan. The WHO committee has postponed making a decision on whether to declare a global state of emergency regarding the disease or not.

"The decision about whether or not to declare a public health emergency of international concern is one I take extremely seriously, and one I am only prepared to make with appropriate consideration of all the evidence", said Dr. Tedros, Director General of WHO.

