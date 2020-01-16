Aamir Khan Meets CM Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule At Baramati

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan visited Maharashtra's Baramati and met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule on Thursday. Khan and the leaders were there to attend the inaugural ceremony of the annual Krushik (Farmers') Exhibition 2020.

Addressing the audience, Aamir Khan said, "The work done by the Pawar family through their Agricultural Development Trust is huge. I wanted to visit this place for the past two to three years. The achievements in farming in Baramati is immense. I would have to stay here for a couple of days to understand this place."

READ | Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao's Estimated Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped

Supriya Sule share photos on Twitter

Khan speaks on water conservation

Aamir Khan also interacted with farmers where he stated that water is the most essential component of human life. He said that his Paani Foundation is working to educate and aware school students on water conservation and sustainability. "I am here today to learn," the filmmaker said, donning a solid ash-coloured T-shirt and beige chinos.

READ | Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao's Estimated Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped

Lauds Sharad Pawar's work in agriculture

"Since the last four years, Paani Foundation is engaged in carrying out water management efforts across villages. We are also involved in soil health management, grass cultivation and crop planning," Khan said. He also lauded Sharad Pawar's work in the field of farming and said that the former agriculture minister has ideas that would solve rural problems.

READ | BIG: Did Sharad Pawar Force Sanjay Raut To Retract His Remark On Indira-don Link?

What is the exhibition about?

The Krushik Exhibition is one of India’s foremost Agricultural Trade Fair which provides a common platform for farmers, manufacturers, and suppliers and to those involved in the agriculture and allied sectors. The event is organised every year by the Sharad Pawar founded Agricultural Development Trust. Baramati has been seen as an epicenter of agricultural modernisation in Maharashtra and this exhibition is meant to attract new innovation and techniques in farming practices. It also displays accomplishments the local farmers have made in their practices.

READ | Many Thought I Would Retire, But People Didn't Allow It: Pawar