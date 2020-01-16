Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao's Estimated Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped

Bollywood’s perfectionist Aamir Khan has romanced many actors on the big screen. However, in real life, it was Kiran Rao who made Aamir Khan fall hard for her. The duo first met on the sets of the film Lagaan in the year 2001. While Aamir Khan was the lead actor of the movie, Kiran Rao was one of the assistant directors of the film. Soon, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao became close friends and tied knots with each other in the year 2005. Here is an insight about Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's net worth.

Aamir Khan’s Net worth:

Aamir Khan began his Bollywood journey in as a child actor in the movie Yaadon Ki Baarat and since then he has come a long way. Aamir Khan has successfully completed more than three decades in the industry. An online portal has allegedly revealed some details about the actor’s earnings. The portal states that Aamir Khan has a total net worth of approximately 205 million USD, which around Rs 1434 crores.

Aamir Khan’s average movie remuneration is around 85 crores. He also endorses multiple brands and charges around 10-12 crores per endorsement. Aamir Khan is also one of the highest taxpayers in the country.

Kiran Rao’s Net Worth:

Kiran Rao is an Indian director, producer and screenwriter. She started working in the film industry as an assistant director in the movie Lagaan. She later worked for the indie hit movie Monsoon Wedding. In the year 2011, Kiran Rao directed and wrote the movie Dhobie Ghat. She has also been the producer of the movies likes Delhi Belly, Peepli Live, Talassh and many more. According to an online portal, her net worth is $20 million.

