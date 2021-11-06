While he doesn't remark on his old peers very often, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and founding member Ashutosh on Saturday shared something he noticed about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for what he claimed was the very first time, at the Diwali celebration in the national capital. The ex-AAP spokesperson shared an image of the Delhi CM on the day of the 'Dilli Ki Diwali' celebration at the Thyagaraj stadium and stated that he saw him in a designer kurta for the first time.

"Probably for the first time seeing Arvind Kejriwal in a designer kurta," tweeted Ashutosh.

In July 2020, during the global pandemic, Ashutosh had tweeted something similar. While Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was holding a press conference on COVID-19, Ashutosh had taken to Twitter to reveal that the Delhi Chief Minister's neat haircut caught his eye. "It is amazing how neatly Arvind Ji's hair has been cut," Ashutosh had tweeted.

The former journalist-turned-politician Ashutosh had quit the Aam Admi Party in 2018 citing personal reasons. He was among the members of the party's highest decision-making body, the political affairs committee and was also among the front runners for Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi in the year 2018, ahead of his resignation from the party.

Delhi Witnesses Grand ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ Celebration

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal participated in the grand Diwali celebrations at Thyagaraj Stadium in the national capital on Thursday. Apart from Kejriwal and his family, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other Cabinet Ministers also attended the Diwali puja.

The Diwali puja commenced at 7 p.m. with Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and his wife Seema Sisodia taking part in the prayers. The setup was designed to replicate Ayodhya's under-construction Ram Mandir.

The event, hosted by Bollywood actor Tisca Chopra, included a musical performance, a dance performance, and an animated film on Lord Ram.