AAP Demands SC-monitored SIT Probe Into Multilevel Parking Collapse In Delhi's Green Park

A day after a portion of an automated multi-level parking facility at Delhi's Green Park collapsed, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti on Wednesday demanded that a Supreme Court-monitored SIT team should be constituted to probe the cause of collapse.

While addressing a press meet in New Delhi, Bharti targetted the BJP and said, "We received information about the incident at 5.30 pm yesterday. I stayed there for two-and-a-half hours, but neither BJP leader reached there, nor any MCD official."

"BJP has PhD in corruption and miss management. Its half-finished structure was inaugurated by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. There is no safety audit, no cost audit or utility audit. We demand that all this be audited and a Supreme Court-monitored SIT be constituted to investigate it," he further said.

AAP MLA Atishi Marlena, who was also at the press conference, said , "Wasn't this building's life even for a year? It is necessary to investigate which contractor made this. What is his relation with BJP leaders and what kind of material was used in it. Hardeep Puri should come forward and answer these questions."

Delhi's Multi-level Parking Facility Collapses At Green Park

A portion of an automated multi-level parking facility at Delhi's Green Park, which was inaugurated by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation last November, collapsed on Tuesday evening, causing major damage to the vehicles. Police said information was received at Hauz Khas police station about an incident of electrically operated floor plates (that shift the cars) falling inside the multi-level parking, causing some damage to cars but no injuries to anyone.

''The multi-level parking has now been blocked and no entry is permitted till complete technical inspection,'' a senior police officer said.

The automated stack parking facility was inaugurated in November last year by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and central minister RK Singh along with senior SDMC officials.

''Cars are parked on platforms in such automated stack parking. Due to some technical glitch, one platform of the parking facility collapsed. It was not a major incident. Neither anyone was hurt nor any car was damaged in the incident,'' SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan told PTI. The facility was inaugurated only a couple of months ago by the SDMC. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti has accused the SDMC department of corruption over the incident.

(With Agency Inputs)