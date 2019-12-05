The Debate
Abandoned Puppy Given Tour Of Haridwar By Friendly Monkey; Later Rescued

General News

A puppy carried around by a female monkey was recused by the Haridwar Division Forest Department on Wednesday. The pup was later handed over to a local resident

Mumbai
Uttarakhand

A puppy that was being carried around by a female monkey was recused by the Haridwar Division Forest Department on Wednesday.

Anu Bisht, a resident of Gayatri Vihar colony in Haridwar, had spotted the monkey carrying the pup around. She later made a call to the forest department based on which the department caught the monkey and took the puppy into their custody. The puppy was later handed over to Anu on her request. 

Haridwar Divisional Forest Officer said, “A team captured the monkey and took the puppy into their custody. The monkey was released and the pup was handed over to the woman as requested. Monkey seemed to have a caring attitude towards the puppy but the puppy could have fallen down. It was important to secure it.” 

This is not the first time that a monkey was seen caring for a puppy. In 2017, in Kareli, Allahabad, a monkey was seen carrying around a stray puppy. The monkey was seen holding the pup in its arms attentively as people gathered to click photos and videos of them. Here's that video - 

In another incident, in Erode, Tamil Nadu, a monkey reportedly rescued a puppy from stray dogs and fetched food for it. They were clicked eating grapes while the monkey was trying to feed the pup. The people were soo impressed by seeing the monkey’s affection towards the puppy that they started leaving food and water for them. 

In Rehli, Madhya Pradesh, a dog was seen carrying an abandoned monkey on its back to hand it over to the police station. The monkey was picked up by the dog near a lake in Rehli.

