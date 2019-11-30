Is It A Dog Or A Tiger? Karnataka Farmer Paints Dog As Tiger To Protect Farm From Monkeys

A hilarious incident took place in Karnataka where farmers have been struggling to keep their crops safe from monkey infestations. Dogs painted as tigers have come to their rescue. One hapless farmer painted a street dog in tiger stripes in order to scare away the monkey menace in Malnad region in Shivamogga. Simians were indiscriminately destroying crops in farms around the areas has led to a huge problem for the farmers.

Reportedly, one of the farmers, Srikant Gowda came up with an idea of using 'fake tigers' in order to scare away the monkeys nearly four years ago when he visited Uttara Kannada. During his visit, Gowda met a farmer who was using a fake tiger in order to stop monkeys from destroying the farms. Furthermore, when later Gowda tried the same tactic in his farms, it worked. Because the idea of a tiger doll will not last much, he presented to paint the dogs in black lines. The paint is made with hair dye and lasts for nearly a month before fading. The farmer has also put up posters of his 'painted dog' and that of tigers in the grass to scare the monkeys. This is also not the first time a dog has been painted as a tiger in India. As per reports, a dog named 'Wag' in Udupi was also painted with black hair dye in 2016 which was also for the protection of farms.

Dogs painted as panda

While in India, the dogs are painted with black stripes as tigers, China has painted chow chow dogs in order to resemble giant pandas. According to an international media outlet, a cafe recently opened in Chengdu seems at first glance to be home to six giant panda cubs. 'The Cute Pet Games' cafe reportedly opened last month in Sichuan province which is home to a large proportion of the endangered bear species.

A video of the six Chow Chow dogs with black dye around their eyes and ears became an internet sensation and reportedly went viral on Chinese social media platforms. Many netizens find the video “cute”, others criticize the cafe as they believe that the dye could be harmful to the dogs. The owner of the cafe, identified as Huang reportedly claimed that his dogs are very healthy. He further added that the dye he uses is imported from Japan and very expensive.

