COVID-19 Lockdown: Cong Backs FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Rs 1.7 Lakh Cr Relief Plan For Poor

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi backed the Rs 1.7 lakh crore stimulus package announced by the Modi government saying that it is a good step to ensure that the poor do not get hit. The stimulus plan by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman includes direct cash transfers and food security measures aimed at giving relief to millions of poor hit by the coronavirus lockdown. India's economy, already on a downward trajectory since last year, is set to suffer more pain as the shutdown disrupts economic activity — from airlines ailing due to travel restrictions to construction activities hitting brakes.

Taking to Twitter, Singhvi lauded the step by the Finance Minister, however, he added that more measures are required. His tweet in Hindi read as, " Declaring a Rs 1,70, 000 crore relief package is a good step to ensure that the poor do not get hit. For the first time, the Finance Minister has done the work of the Finance Minister, but more needed # NirmalaSitharaman."

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi backed the Rs 1.7 lakh crore stimulus package announced by the Modi government saying it was the "first step in the right direction".

FM Sitharaman Announces Rs 1.7 Lakh Cr Coronavirus Relief Package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package for the poor and the affected persons due to the Coronavirus shutdown. According to the finance minister, the package is worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore, under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana.

Sitharaman added that the government is looking at two aspects- cash transfer and food security-related issues. She said, "A package is ready for the poor who need immediate help like migrant workers and urban and rural poor. No one will go hungry. The government is working for those who are directly affected like migrants, labours."

The Minister further announced that there will be Rs 50 lakh insurance per health care worker-- ASHA workers, paramedics, doctors, nurses, sanitary workers, as a medical insurance cover for them for three months. Along with it, in addition to the already allotted five kg of rice/wheat per person, an additional 5kg will be free for the poor. With this, an additional one kilogram of pulses according to the regional preference will be provided.

