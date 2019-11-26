The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Abhishek Singhvi: Sentiment Of People Associated With Sabarimala Must Be Respected

General News

Indian National Congress National Spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi on Tuesday, took to Twitter to reflect upon the ongoing issues pertaining to Sabarimala temple

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Abhishek Singhvi

Indian National Congress National Spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi on Tuesday, took to micro-blogging website Twitter to reflect upon the ongoing issue pertaining to the Sabarimala Temple. Singhvi condemned the incidents where protestors used pepper and chilli spray on women activists trying to enter the temple. Earlier on Tuesday, women rights activist Trupti Desai said that she will visit Sabarimala temple as it is her constitutional right and will also be accompanied by several other women during her visit on the Constitution Day. 

Watch: SC Orders Kerala Govt To Formulate New Law On Sabarimala Temple

Abhishek Singhvi's Tweet: 

READ | Police Decline Protection To Activist For Sabarimala Visit 

SC's verdict on Sabarimala

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Kerala government to formulate a new law exclusively for the Sabarimala temple. This comes days after the SC expanded the scope of the Sabarimala matter and referred it to a larger bench. The State government has made it clear that there is a "defacto" stay and cannot allow women until there is some legal clarity on the recent Sabarimala verdict. Minister for Devasom board has already informed that they will not allow any women activist to enter Sabarimala as it is not a place to prove someone's activism. The Supreme Court had lifted a traditional ban on entry of women of menstrual age (10-50 years) on September 28 last year. Despite the apex court's ruling, a string of protests took place at the Sabarimala temple and its surrounding areas in the state, when several women attempted to visit the shrine but were stopped by Lord Ayyappa devotees. 

READ | Trupti Desai: 'Will Visit Sabarimala Temple As It Is Our Constitutional Right'

READ | HUGE: Jyotiraditya Scindia Purges His Twitter Of Congress-UPA Mentions; Takes New Avatar

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG