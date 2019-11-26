Abhishek Singhvi: Sentiment Of People Associated With Sabarimala Must Be Respected

Indian National Congress National Spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi on Tuesday, took to micro-blogging website Twitter to reflect upon the ongoing issue pertaining to the Sabarimala Temple. Singhvi condemned the incidents where protestors used pepper and chilli spray on women activists trying to enter the temple. Earlier on Tuesday, women rights activist Trupti Desai said that she will visit Sabarimala temple as it is her constitutional right and will also be accompanied by several other women during her visit on the Constitution Day.

Watch: SC Orders Kerala Govt To Formulate New Law On Sabarimala Temple

Abhishek Singhvi's Tweet:

The likes of Trupti Desai can only do excesses in the name of activism while the final verdict for Sabarimala Temple is still pending before the Hon'ble Supreme Court. Atleast the sentiment of people associated with the temple must be respect before final verdict assigns rights. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 26, 2019

READ | Police Decline Protection To Activist For Sabarimala Visit

The flip side of Sabarimala is protestors using pepper / chilli spray on women activists trying to enter the temple. Violence calls for violence and worshippers of Lord Ayappa should set a better example than this. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 26, 2019

SC's verdict on Sabarimala

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Kerala government to formulate a new law exclusively for the Sabarimala temple. This comes days after the SC expanded the scope of the Sabarimala matter and referred it to a larger bench. The State government has made it clear that there is a "defacto" stay and cannot allow women until there is some legal clarity on the recent Sabarimala verdict. Minister for Devasom board has already informed that they will not allow any women activist to enter Sabarimala as it is not a place to prove someone's activism. The Supreme Court had lifted a traditional ban on entry of women of menstrual age (10-50 years) on September 28 last year. Despite the apex court's ruling, a string of protests took place at the Sabarimala temple and its surrounding areas in the state, when several women attempted to visit the shrine but were stopped by Lord Ayyappa devotees.

READ | Trupti Desai: 'Will Visit Sabarimala Temple As It Is Our Constitutional Right'

READ | HUGE: Jyotiraditya Scindia Purges His Twitter Of Congress-UPA Mentions; Takes New Avatar