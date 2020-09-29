Active Cases In Maharashtra Drop To 2.60 Lakh; 21,35,496 Persons In Home Quarantine

Maharashtra once again witnessed a rise in daily COVID-19 cases with 14,976 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, September 29. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 13,66,129. At present, there are 2,60,363 active cases in the state. With 19,212 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 10,69,159.

430 deaths- 49 each from Nagpur and Mumbai, 42 from Pune, 39 from Raigad, 27 from Thane, 25 from Sangli, 23 from Yavatmal, 14 from Nagpur, 12 from Latur, 11 each from Ahmednagar, Palghar and Osmanabad, 9 each from Navi Mumbai, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg and Wardha, 8 from Beed, 7 from Amravati, 6 each from Ratnagiri and Solapur, 5 from Nanded, 4 each from Bhandara, Akola, Satara and Mira Bhayandar, three each from Bhiwandi, Panvel and Chandrapur, two each from Aurangabad, Pimpri Chinchwad and Ulhasnagar and one each from Kalyan-Dombivali, Vasai Virar, Nandurbar, Buldhana and Washim were reported on Tuesday.

Until now, a total of 36,181 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 66,98,024 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 21,35,496 persons are under home quarantine, 29,947 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 20.4%, 78.26%, and 2.65% respectively.

Maharashtra CM chairs review meeting

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting to review the implementation of the 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign by the Zilla Parishads. He opined that aggressively identifying patients having influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infection, encouraging citizens’ participation and efficient execution would prove effective in containing the spread of COVID-19. He called upon senior officials to thoroughly check daily team reports.

During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary (Rural Development) Arvind Kumar revealed that more than 8 crore people had been surveyed in rural households. While 2,06,211 persons were found to have co-morbidities, 6938 COVID-19 patients were detected. Thackeray stressed that this campaign being undertaken in September and October is not of the government alone but also of the people.

