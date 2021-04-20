Actor Mansoor Ali Khan Booked Under Non-bailable Provisions For Fake News On COVID Vaccine

Kollywood actor Mansoor Ali Khan has been booked under non-bailable provisions for allegedly spreading misinformation on the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Tamil Nadu. Mansoor Ali Khan had targeted the civic authorities & the govt for allegedly 'killing people' after actor Vivekh's demise at the SIMS hospital and claimed that the late comedian had been alright before he was administered the COVID-19 vaccine. Mansoor Ali Khan, who had earlier withdrawn himself from contesting in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, had reportedly told media persons on Saturday that he had not contracted the virus despite sleeping on the streets and sharing food with beggars during his election campaign and deemed mandating the wearing of masks a 'foolish act' of the govt.

The BJP, on Monday, filed a complaint against actor Mansoor Ali Khan for spreading false information on the COVID-19 inoculation drive and for allegedly linking actor Vivekh's death to the vaccine, as per sources. Following BJP's complaint, the actor filed a bail application before a session court, as per sources. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has also decided to lodge a plaint against Mansoor Ali Khan and Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said that a case will be registered under the Public Health Act.

Actor Vivekh passes away

Kollywood actor & comedian Vivekh breathed his last in the early hours on Saturday after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday morning. Padma Shri Vivekh, who was hospitalised on Friday after he suffered a heart attack, passed away at 4:35 am on Saturday. The iconic comedian was rushed to the hospital on Friday after his breathing deteriorated following which reports of his condition remaining critical did rounds on local media.

One of the renowned actors of the Tamil film industry, Vivekanandan, popularly known as Vivekh, was admitted to the SIMS Hospital, Vadapalani after he complained about experiencing discomfort. Upon admission to the Chennai-based hospital, the doctor had confirmed that the Kollywood star was in a critical condition as a result of suffering from a cardiac arrest. The Sivaji actor was being monitored by a team of doctors at the SIMS Hospital and was reportedly placed on the ECMO machine, which helps pump and oxygenate blood outside the body.

“Actor Padma Shri Dr Vivek was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state by 11 am today to the emergency by the family members. He was resuscitated in the emergency room by specialists. Later, he underwent Emergency Coronary Angiogram followed by Angioplasty. He is currently in critical condition on ECMO in the Intensive Care Unit. This an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock. This is a separate cardiac event. It may not be due to COVID vaccination (sic)", the hospital statement read.