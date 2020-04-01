Adani Foundation Contributes Rs 50 Lakh To ISKCON, Dwarka To Feed Underprivileged

The Adani Foundation has contributed Rs 50 lakhs towards ISKCON, Dwarka to feed the underprivileged population in Delhi. ISKCON provides meals to more than one lakh people on a daily basis. The financial aid by Adani Foundation is said to facilitate meals to more than four lakh people daily.

As per a statement, the Adani Foundation has been feeding the underprivileged section through community kitchens and canteens run in various sites across the country where it is operational. More than 11,000 packets of food and ration are distributed each day at Mundra (Gujarat), Godda (Jharkhand), Kawai (Rajasthan), Dhamra (Odisha) and Vizhinjam (Kerala).

A total of 20,883 labourers and people in rural communities are given meals each day. The Foundation also provides ration supplies to community kitchens running in full force to feed the communities.

Adani Foundation pledges Rs 100 crore to PM CARES fund

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani announced that he was humbled to contribute Rs 100 crore for the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund known as the PM CARES fund set up to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the country. The Adani Foundation Chairman also revealed that the group would further contribute resources to support the Government and fellow citizens as well.

With India battling the Coronavirus pandemic which has ensnared the globe in a vice-like grip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a charitable trust where citizens, corporates, organisations and just about anyone else can contribute funds towards the relief effort. The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES) Fund is chaired by PM Modi, with the Defence Minister, Finance Minister and Home Minister other members.

There are a number of ways to donate to the fund, one of which is via a bank transfer, and donations will be exempted from income tax under section 80(G). As per PM Modi, the fund will also cater to other distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead.

(with inputs from ANI)