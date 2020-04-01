Tata Trusts Commits Rs 1,500 Cr To India's COVID Fight; Will Donate Rs 500 Cr To PM-CARES

As India battles the Coronavirus pandemic, the Tata Group on Tuesday in a statement announced that it is making a "humble contribution" of Rs 500 crore towards the PM CARES fund as part of their overall commitment of Rs 1,500 crore. The statement released on Twitter read, "We appreciate the PM CARES fund initiative to address the unprecedented effects of COVID-19. As always, we remain fully committed and united in the support to the nation."

'In the face of crisis, let's stand together'

On Saturday, a statement issued by Tata Trusts said Ratan Tata, Chairman Tata Trusts and Chairman Emeritus Tata Sons, has committed Rs 500 crore towards manufacturing of personal protective equipment, respiratory systems, testing kits, setting up modular treatment facilities and training of health workers.

"The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race... At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time," Rata Tata tweeted along with a statement.

The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time. pic.twitter.com/y6jzHxUafM — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) March 28, 2020

Vedanta Resources Limited’s Anil Agarwal has pledged to donate Rs 100 crore, while Anupama Venugopal Nadella, the wife of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, handed over a cheque of Rs 2 crore to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

On March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi| set up a fund, PM-CARES Fund (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund). The PM said the fund was launched as people from all walks of life expressed desire to donate to India's war against COVID-19.

The PM-CARES Fund has received tremendous support from the citizens of India. From film stars to industrialists, sports personalities, and organisations, many prominent names across different industries have announced their contribution to the PM CARES fund.

Coronavirus pandemic in India

In India, the number of novel coronavirus cases climbed to 1,397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country, while the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 35, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active cases of COVID-19 stand at 1,238, while three deaths were reported, the ministry said in an updated data on Monday night.

