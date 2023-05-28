Adheenams Don't Distinguish Between Upper, Lower Castes: Sri Sri Ravishankar

Adheenams don't distinguish between upper and lower castes, these distinctions don't exist among Shaivites, said Sri Sri Ravishankar, talking about the criticism surrounding the installation of the Sengol in the new Parliament on Sunday, adding that India is a mosaic of many cultures and secularism does not mean ignoring traditions and faith-based organisations have their part to play in democracies.

"If you ignore faith you are ignoring a large number of people. Secularism is about honouring all," Sri Sri Ravishankar said.

The spiritual guru said the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament showcased the diversity and culture of India, the world's largest and oldest democracy. "The inauguration of the new Parliament building marks a symbolic shift in the country's political landscape. It is also about the tradition and the immense faith the people of this country have," Sri Sri said.

Talking about the Opposition's decision to boycott the event and its objections to the rituals conducted during the inaugural ceremony, the spiritual leader said ignoring faith means ignoring a large number of people in the country. "Secularism does not mean that you ignore your tradition, or you insult your civilisation. It is about honouring all and the PM has come up with it. There is no double standard in this entire event," he added.

He further said the Opposition's voice is very important in a democracy but there are times when the Opposition must keep the country's development first and play a constructive role.

About the Sengol, the sacred sceptre installed in the Lok Sabha, the spiritual leader said, the Sengol stands for equality and justice and he was glad that these symbols have been brought back to their rightful place. "(The) Sengol was presented to the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the right thing to do is to hand it over to the current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi."