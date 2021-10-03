Adopt Khadi To Strengthen Gandhi's Resolve: PM Modi Hails Largest Tricolor Display At Leh

Urging people to make Khadi a part of their lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the display of the world's largest tricolour at Leh on 152nd Gandhi Jayanti and called it a "unique tribute" to Mahatma Gandhi.

While appreciating the Army’s efforts of displaying the largest Indian flag made in Khadi, in the hills of Leh, PM Modi urged the people on Sunday to make the fabric and handicraft products a part of their lives.

Consider making Khadi a part of your lives, to strengthen Gandhi's resolve: PM Modi

PM Modi in a tweet wrote, “This is a unique tribute to respected Bapu, whose passion towards Khadi is widely known. This festive season, do consider making Khadi and handicraft products a part of your lives and strengthen the resolve to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

This festive season, do consider making Khadi and handicraft products a part of your lives and strengthen the resolve to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. https://t.co/1VPAlfYeMD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 3, 2021

He mentioned that the tribute went well for the father of the nation, whose passion for Khadi products is world known. He further appealed to the people to strengthen Mahatma Gandhi’s resolve to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat ( Independent India) by adopting the use of Khadi products in their lives.

World's largest khadi national flag inaugurated in Leh

Displaying the strength and courage of the Indian Army, 150 troops of 57 Engineer regiment carried the world's largest Indian flag made of Khadi to a hilltop more than 2000 feet above the ground level in Leh, Ladakh. The Indian Bravehearts took two hours to reach the top. In a clip, Indian Army people can be seen carrying the Indian National flag in their arms while sloganeering 'Har Har Mahadev.' Weighing over 1,400 kg, the flag is 225 feet long and 150 feet wide.



#WATCH | 150 troops of Indian Army’s 57 Engineer regiment carried the world’s largest Indian National flag made of khadi to the top of a hill at over 2000 feet above the ground level in Leh, Ladakh. It took two hours for troops to reach the top. pic.twitter.com/ZvlKEotvXy — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

The tricolour has been made by Khadi and Village Industry Commission (KVIC). Sura-Soi Engineer regiment was given the responsibility to bring the flag from Mumbai to Leh along with the task of installing the tricolour at the hilltop.

#GandhiJayanti के अवसर पर सुदूर लेह में खादी से निर्मित 225 फुट लंबा, व 150 फुट चौड़ा 1,000 किलो भार का विश्व का सबसे बड़ा तिरंगा लगाया गया।



यह नागरिकों में स्वदेशी खादी के उपयोग को प्रोत्साहित करने के साथ ही स्वदेश प्रेम की भावना को बढ़ायेगा। pic.twitter.com/2MjNzFTTbR — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 2, 2021

The flag was inaugurated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane also present at the event. Naravane spoke to the media during the event and talked about the current situation with both, Pakistan and China.

Image: Twitter/ PTI