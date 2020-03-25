Guidelines For Coronavirus Healthcare Workers On Use Of Personal Protective Equipment Out

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued an advisory for the healthcare professionals regarding the use of personal protection equipment (PPE) while treating coronavirus patients. The government issued the guidelines for those in the primary line of defense against COVID-19 for rational use of the components of PPE which includes goggles, face-shield, masks, gloves, coverall/gowns (with or without aprons), head cover and shoe cover. A detailed description of each component is also provided in the advisory along with the components required to be used depending on the risk profile of the health worker depending on the setting.

Here is the advisory issued for healthcare professionals

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown amid Coronavirus

"From midnight 12, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

Stating that while India's economy will face a brunt, PM Modi said it was this responsibility to do this to save every Indian's life. Talking about how health experts stated that 21 days are necessary to ensure breaking the chain transmission of Coronavirus, he said these 21 days were most crucial. Explaining the fallout for not handling the next three weeks as catostrophic, he said that 'India will be set back by 21 years, if 21 days are not handled'.

He added, "I appeal to you with folded hands that wherever you are in the nation now, stay there only. Looking at the present situation, lockdown will be for 21 days - 3 weeks. Coming 21 days, is very crucial for families and citizens. As per experts, 21 days is needed minimum for breaking the cycle. If 21 days not handled, then country and your family will go back to 21 year behind."

