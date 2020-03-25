Sanjay Singh Donates Rs.1 Cr To Combat COVID-19 Pandemic As Delhi Reports Second Fatality

Amid the massive surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday, March 24, donated Rs 1 Crore to Delhi Chief Minister's Relief Fund from Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) to be used in the fight against the deadly virus.

"Delhi Government is working day and night under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal to deal with the crisis of coronavirus. A large number of people in Delhi are supporting the government. I am giving an amount of Rs 1 Crore in "Delhi CM Relief Fund" from my MP Fund to deal with this pandemic," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir donates 50 lakh

The development comes a day after BJP MP Gautam Gambhir pledged to donate Rs 50 lakh from his MPLADS fund for the equipment needed in Delhi hospitals for the treatment of the people suffering from coronavirus. On Tuesday, the Chief Minister said there are 30 positive cases of coronavirus in Delhi, adding that no case has been reported in the last 40 hours.

Delhi has been under lockdown from March 23 and the curfew will last to March 31. However, keeping in mind the severity of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, March 24, in his televised address announced a nation-wide lockdown for three weeks starting from midnight of March 24.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its second fatality due to the deadly virus, 10th COVID-19 death in India, as infected cases soar to over 536 with Maharashtra recording the highest number at 106, while 39 cases were reported to have been cured and discharged. The COVID-19 pandemic, that originated in China, has infected over 415,000 cases while causing over 18,500 deaths worldwide.