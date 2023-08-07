Advocate Shot Dead, Brother Critically Injured In UP's Sultanpur, Probe Underway

A lawyer was allegedly shot dead and his brother critically injured after some SUV-borne miscreants fired at them in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district late on Sunday evening, police said. The incident took place at Nekrahi village, under the Kotwali Dehat police station area of Sultanpur district, on Sunday, August 6, evening.

The lawyer, identified as Azad Ahmad, succumbed to injuries after being shot, while his brother Munawar Ahmad was rushed to the Sultanpur Medical College, from where he was later referred to Lucknow.

Advocate Azad, along with his brother Munavvarat, were at a tea stall at 7 pm when a group of unidentified assailants in an SUV started firing at them.

"Advocate Azad received two bullets, while his brother was also injured in the firing. Locals rushed the brothers duo to District Hospital, Where doctors declared Azad dead," the police said, adding that the accused managed to flee from the spot after the incident.

Enraged by the incident, a large number of people, including locals and kin of the victims, gathered in the district hospital.

Sultanpur Bar Association general secretary Artamani Mishra, seeking strict action against those involved, said, "The incident happened at the tea stall, after which advocate Azad died. His real brother has been sent to the Lucknow Trauma Center. We have spoken to the SP for immediate action on the incident. If the accused are not caught, the advocates will be bound to protest."

Sultanpur Superintendent of Police Somen Verma assured strict action and launched an Investigation into the matter.