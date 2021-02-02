Aero India 2021 Will Give Boost To India's Defence Manufacturing Revolution: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India will soon be the most powerful defence economy in the world. Rajnath Singh thanked PM Narendra Modi for his vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat at the curtain raiser event of Aero India 2021 at Bengaluru. He also thanked Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa for his presence which he said is significant in many ways adding that it shows his personal involvement with the event.

Rajnath Singh said, "This is the beginning of a new journey. The association of Bengaluru has proved to be most appropriate. Aero India 21 will lead to India's defence manufacturing revolution. India is getting great response globally and is being trusted for defence investments."

Defence Minister also added that the Aero show 2021 starting February 3 will also show the Gateways to defence and economic engagement in India. The defence minister said that Aero India will give a boost to the clarion call of Atmanirbhar Bharat as more than 200 MoUs are to be signed in Bandhan event during Aero India.

Rajnath Singh said the relentless efforts of our soldiers at borders helped us to be strong and safeguard the sovereignty of our country despite challenges. "I have no hesitation in saying that our robust stance, immediate and calibrated response and the unrelenting spirit of the soldiers on the borders led to stabilisation of the situation and we showed our resolve to defend the sovereignty and integrity of our country," he added.

Secretary of Defence Production Raj Kumar, DRDO Secretary G. Satheesh Reddy were also present at the curtain raiser event along with Yediyurappa.

The Karnataka chief minister said it's a privilege for Bengaluru to get selected for another edition of Aero India while adding that despite the challenges of pandemic, the state administration was confident of holding this mega event. He called the LCA Tejas business deal of the Air Force 'a matter of pride'.

Karnataka CM also said Karnataka is a prime location of the biggest Aerospace and defence show. The major highlight of the show is the signing of Tejas contract. Yediyurappa said Tejas is going to be the backbone of IAF and its production will generate over 5,000 primary and 25,000 secondary jobs for Karnataka.

Aero India 21 will witness IOR Defence Ministers' Conclave and Chief of Airstaffs' conclave for the first time. Before the curtain-raiser event, Rajnath Singh inaugurated the second line for production of LCA Tejas at HAL. It will be the First Hybrid show that means it can also be attended virtually as well due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event will be open for the business domain while others can witness it virtually. Only 3,000 persons per show will be allowed and booking will be online. Covid-19 protocols are strictly being followed at the Aero India 21 as it happens to be the first post-pandemic international event. The total number of exhibitors has increased to 600 from 403 in 2019. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this time Aero India has 78 foreign exhibitors as compared to 165 foreign exhibitors in 2019.

Defence Minister will inaugurate the Aero India 21 on February 3 and the order ceremony for LCA Tejas will take place right after the inauguration. There will be a number of events and displays during the three days of Aero India 21. On February 4 the first-ever Defence Ministers' Conclave will take place with the participation of 27 Defence Ministers, physically and virtually. Chief of Air Staff's conclave will also be held on February 4. Startup Manthan will be held on February 5 to facilitate all startups and MSMEs in the aerospace and defence sector. A number of seminars will also be held related to the defence sector. President will be virtually present for the valedictory function of Aero India 21 on February 5.

(Image credit: Rajnath Singh Twitter @rajnathsingh)

