PM Modi, Defence Minister Laud Indian Coast Guard On 45th Foundation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Indian Coast Guard personnel and their families on the 45th foundation day of the force and applauded the exemplary service provided by the Maritime Law Enforcement and Search and Rescue agency. The Prime Minister took to Twitter and praised their "professionalism and impeccable service".

On the Foundation Day of the Indian Coast Guard, my greetings to all their personnel and their families. Our Coast Guard is courageously ensuring our seas are safe. We are proud of their professionalism and impeccable service. @IndiaCoastGuard — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 1, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have also taken to Twitter to praise the maritime agency for playing a "significant role in securing the Indian Coasts".

Greetings to Indian Coast Guard personnel and their families on their 45th Raising Day.



The @IndiaCoastGuard has distinguished itself as a vigilant and valourous force.



It has played a significant role in securing the Indian Coasts. I salute their service to the nation. pic.twitter.com/Vfms3xamib — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 1, 2021

Greetings to the personnel and families of the @IndiaCoastGuard on their 45th Raising Day. They keep the nation safe and secure. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 1, 2021

Scope of activities of Indian Coast Guard

Working with a motto of 'VAYAM RAKSHAMAH' which means 'We Protect', the Indian Coast Guard is celebrating its 45th raising Day on Monday as it came into formation on February 1, 1977.

The maritime agency ensures protection of India's water bodies and offshore wealth including oil, fish and minerals. It also assists mariners in distress and safeguards life and property at sea, besides preserving the marine environment, ecology and protecting rare species. The agency enforces maritime laws on poaching, smuggling and narcotics. It plays a crucial role in collecting scientific data and supports the operations of the Indian Navy during a war-like situation.

The Indian Coast Guard has saved more than 10,000 lives and apprehended around 14,000 miscreants since its inception in 1977. On average, the Coast Guard saves one life every second day at sea.

(Image: PTI)

