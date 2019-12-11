Afghan Sikh Migrant Families Happy On CAB Passing In Lok Sabha, Say 'We Are Indians'

Amidst the ongoing battle between the centre and the opposition concerning the Citizenship Amendment Bill, Afghan Sikh families who escaped from Afghanistan to India due to religious persecution there have expressed happiness over the passing of the contentious Bill in Lok Sabha. The Sikh families are hopeful of the Bill successfully passing in Rajya Sabha as well, so they can get a legal citizenship of India.

'Not allowed to carry last rites in Afghanistan'

Narrating their tribulation in Afghanistan which has always been a war-torn country, the Sikh families thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for understanding their ordeal.

One of the Sikh migrants Shammi Singh who came to India from Kabul in 2012 said, "I used to stay in Shor Bazaar in Kabul, we were not allowed to carry out the last rites of our family members as per our religion. There were atrocities happening on us. We are happy to come to India. We are glad that the bill has been passed in Lok Sabha. We will soon get Indian citizenship and we thank Modi Ji and Amit Shah for this".

Speaking on the opposition creating hurdles for the Bill, the migrant said, "Although we came from Afghanistan, we have been living here for 7 years, we are considered Indians. If you oppose (opposition) the Bill then where will we go?"

Echoing a similar sentiment, another migrant from Afghanistan Amrik Singh has requested the opposition parties to think from the perspective of the persecuted refugees. "We came here in 2012, we have been struggling to meet our ends. We are happy that the Bill is passed in Lok Sabha and I request the opposition not to oppose the Bill. We are Indians. We are a democratic country," Amrik Singh said.

Another migrant Rajni expressed her happiness for living peacefully in India and the passing of the bill in Lok Sabha. She is hopeful that the bill will be cleared in Rajya Sabha as well. The NDA requires at least 121 votes in favour of the Bill in Rajya Sabha for it to pass.

(With ANI inputs)

