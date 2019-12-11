The Debate
JDU Rift Over CAB Explodes: Prashant Kishor Reminds CM Nitish Kumar Of 'victory Of 2015'

General News

Taking another swipe at the party leadership over its support to CAB, JDU leader Prashant Kishor hinted at the betrayal of the 2015 assembly election mandate.

Prashant

Janata Dal (United) vice president Prashant Kishor on Wednesday took another swipe at the party leadership for its support for the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). He issued a reminder about the voters who reposed their faith in the party in the 2015 Bihar assembly elections, hinting that the JDU's current actions were a betrayal of this mandate. At that time, JDU formed the government with its pre-poll ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) having won a landslide mandate with 178 seats. However, the two parties fell out in 2017, with the JDU going back to its erstwhile alliance partner BJP. Moreover, Kishor taunted that the JDU wouldn’t have so much leverage without its 2015 electoral performance.  

Read: Pakistani Hindu Refugees In India Celebrate Passing Of CAB In Lok Sabha

Read: Amit Shah In RS After Tabling CAB: 20% Decline In Religious Minorities In Pak, Ban

Rift in JDU

Kishor was considered a key architect of the 2015 victory of the Mahagatbandhan in Bihar. He and some leaders such as Pavan Varma have openly expressed their disapproval of the CAB and asked party chief Nitish Kumar to reconsider his position on the Bill. The JDU vice president highlighted that the Bill ran afoul of the party's constitution which prominently featured the word 'secular'. 

Read: As CAB Gets Tabled In Rajya Sabha, Exclusion Of Sri Lankan Tamils Causes Dismay

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019

The CAB was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday after a day-long debate. It seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years. Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the CAB in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. 

Read: BJP Leader Jagannath Sarkar Hails CAB, Says TMC Won't Be Able To Stop It In Bengal

