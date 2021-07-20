Afghanistan Army Chief To Visit India From July 27-29 To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Sources

Afghanistan Army Chief General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai is expected to pay a three-day crucial visit to India, according to army sources. General Ahmadzai's visit for boosting bilateral military ties comes amid the ongoing clashes between the Afghanistan Army and the Taliban which is increasingly capturing more swathes across the country following a withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan. Sources further added that General Ahmadzai is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with the top Indian military brass including his counterpart Gen MM Naravane and India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Afghanistan Army Chief General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai to visit India

"The Afghan Army Chief is scheduled to arrive in India on July 27 for a three-day visit. He is scheduled to return in the first half of July 30. Strengthening defence cooperation will be the focus of the visit," said one of the persons.

As its forces continue to fight the Taliban, Afghanistan has been reaching out to its key allies in seeking support to strengthen its security forces. The Taliban on the other hand is gaining more ground and is resorting to widespread violence to expand its influence across the country. India, a close ally of Afghanistan, has provided it with at least five military helicopters. In addition, Afghanistan has also been seeking India's assistance in making functional Soviet-era helicopters and transport aircraft that were not in flying condition.

This comes amid Western sanctions on Moscow that have also affected Afghanistan as it is struggling to procure spare parts for aircraft and helicopters. General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai, who replaced General Yasin Zia was appointed as the new army chief by President Ashraf Ghani. Sources have also reported that General Ahmadzai will likely seek a supply of military hardware from India to enhance the combat capability of his forces.

Afghan Army chief's India visit amid straining ties with Pakistan

Moreover, General Ahmadzai's visit also comes amid Afghanistan's shaky ties with Pakistan after the kidnapping of the daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan. Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan informed that it was recalling the ambassador, envoys and other senior diplomats till the security threats are resolved.

“Following the abduction of the Afghan Ambassador’s daughter in Pakistan, the Leadership of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan called back Afghanistan’s Ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan until all security threats are addressed including the arrest and trial of the perpetrators of abduction,” it announced, confirming the exit of high-level officials.

In addition, President Ghani heavily came down on Pakistan for the influx of foreign terrorists into Afghanistan's soil. Moreover, President Ghani also criticised Pakistan for not doing enough to influence the Taliban to seriously engage in the peace talks. "Intelligence estimates indicate the influx of over 10,000 jihadi fighters (into Afghanistan) from Pakistan and other places in the last month," Ghani said at a conference in Tashkent that was also attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and several other leaders.

One of the reasons for Afghanistan and India's close ties is due to the latter's massive investment in Afghanistan. India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested nearly USD 3 billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country. India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

With PTI Inputs