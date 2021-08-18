Afghanistan Crisis: Three Sniffer Dogs Deployed At Indian Embassy In Kabul Return Home

With Indian embassy officials, the evacuation process conducted by India from Kabul also included three sniffer dogs, who were a part of the security at the Indian embassy in Afghanistan. The sniffer dogs were deployed there along with ITBP personnel and they all returned on Tuesday. The evacuation process was conducted through the Indian Air Force's (IAF) C-17 aircraft that landed in Jamnagar yesterday at 11:20 am with nearly 150 Indian nationals.

The aircraft carried several Indian Embassy officials as well as a few of those who were working in Afghanistan. The Indian Embassy staff and their families had safely left Kabul amid concerns over their safety following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan continued. On Monday, MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had stated, "We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities. We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan. There are also a number of Afghans who have been our partners in the promotion of our mutual developmental, educational and people-to-people endeavours. We will stand by them."

EAM Jaishankar on the evacuation process

Terming the process as 'difficult and complicated,' External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar on Tuesday assured that the Indian government is making its best efforts to vacate its nationals from war-torn Afghanistan. The EAM also EAM thanked the officials for the smooth evacuation and movement of the Indian ambassador and the embassy staff from Kabul to India. The ministry also warned that it has been issuing periodic travel and security advisories for all Indian nationals in Afghanistan, given the deteriorating security situation there.

India's ramped up evacuation process

On Monday also the Indian Government had deployed an Indian Air Force (IAF) flight for evacuation. A C-17 Globemaster, this IAF flight was the first of the many flights the government has planned to send to the South Asian country over the next few days. Nearly 130 Indian embassy staff and their families were evacuated as an immediate priority by the flight.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Tuesday instructed all officials concerned to undertake necessary measures to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from Afghanistan in the coming days. A meeting was chaired by the Prime Minister where Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval among others were present to discuss the Afghanistan issue. The Ministers, who had been keeping a close track on the situation unfolding in the war-torn country, in the meeting, as per sources, are deciding on the stand India will be taking if and when the Taliban government comes up.

(With ANI inputs) (Image: ANI)