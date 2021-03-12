Afghanistan Lauds India For Providing Security Assistance; Delhi Assures Support

Afghanistan's Envoy-designate to India, Farid Mamundzay, praised India on Tuesday for its role in defence training, saying that India is his country's most "reliable regional partner". He expressed gratitude to the Indian government for assisting with protection and security by providing military hardware and many Afghanistan cadets with much-needed training opportunities.

India participates in Afghan National Defence and Security Forces Day celebration

To mark Afghan National Defence and Security Forces Day, Mamundzay, speaking at the reception organised at the Afghan embassy, said that New Delhi is Afghan's "most reliable regional partner and the largest regional contributor to development."

Farid Mamundzay in his official statement said, "As the most reliable regional partner and the largest regional contributor to Afghanistan's development, I would like to thank the Government of India for providing much-needed defence and security assistance by helping us with military hardware and providing much-needed training opportunities to many of our cadets at the finest Indian military academies along with some of the finest Indian military officers." READ | US puts forth plan to jumpstart Afghanistan peace

Lieutenant General Sanjeev Sharma, Director General of Military Intelligence, on the occasion extended his heartfelt felicitations to officers and soldiers of Afghanistan. He said, "Afghan National Defence and Security Forces Day commemorates the service of Afghan forces towards the great country. On behalf of the Indian Army, I extend my sincere and heartfelt felicitations to brave officers and soldiers of Afghanistan who defend their motherland under extremely challenging and tough conditions."

Afghanistan's Envoy-designate to India praises new Delhi

Praising the India-Afghan defence relationship, Lt Gen Sharma said, "India and Afghanistan share a very strong relationship. The relationship has its foundation in our historical linkages and people-to-people exchanges. The Indian Army is committed to assist and support the Afghan security forces in all aspects and all domains. India is keen to see Afghanistan as a peaceful, powerful, prosperous and vibrant country. We are highly appreciative of the professionalism of the Afghan armed forces and their contribution in maintaining peace."

Military Attache at Afghanistan Embassy, Karimullah Karim, said that his country is facing a number of security threats and challenges from over 70 foreign-backed terrorist groups, but he is confident that Afghan military forces can effectively address these dangers and difficulties. "I can confidently state that our forces have the capability and will overcome current security problems. We would like to thank all our international counterparts and the Indian government for their generous contribution," Karim asserted.

(With ANI inputs)