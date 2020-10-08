PM Modi Assures 'support' To Afghan Peace Negotiator Abdullah Abdullah In Ongoing Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Afghanistan's chief peace negotiator Dr. Abdullah Abdullah in the national capital. The Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, Dr. Abdullah and PM Modi took stock of the latest development on the Afghan peace process during their meeting. Dr. Abdullah who is on a five-day trip to India, said PM Modi has assured his continuous support for the peace process.

Taking to Twitter, the Afghan peace negotiator wrote, "Pleased to meet HE Narendra Modi @narendramodi, the Prime Minister of Republic of #India. In our friendly discussion we took stock of the latest developments on the #AfghanPeaceProcess, the talks in Doha, & India’s support for the peace efforts."

In another tweet, he expressed his gratitude to PM Modi and thanked the people of India for the generous hospitality.

India reaffirms long term commitment

Dr. Abdullah Discusses Peace Process With Ajit Doval

On Wednesday Dr. Abdullah met with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. He said that the meeting with Doval was "constructive" while adding that Doval has assured him of India's full-fledged support of a "democratic and sovereign Afghanistan, where no terrorists can operate".

Abdullah wrote on Twitter, "Had a constructive discussion with HE Ajit Doval, the NSA of India. We discussed the Afghan Peace Process, & the talks in Doha. He assured me of India's full support for the peace efforts, & that any peace settlement acceptable to Afghans, will have the support of India". "He further stated that his country is in favour of an independent, democratic, sovereign & peaceful Afghanistan, where no terrorists can operate. I thanked India for the invitation, its continued support for Afghanistan, & its constructive role in peace efforts", the Afghan official added.

Abdullah visited India for the first time after the formation of a new government in Afghanistan. He arrived in Delhi on October 6. His trip to India comes at a time when the Afghanistan government and Taliban are putting efforts to negotiate a peace deal in a bid to return stability in the war-ravaged country. He will also deliver a keynote speech at the Institute for Defence Studies & Analyses (IDSA) in New Delhi according to reports.

