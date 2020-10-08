Afghanistan Chief Negotiator Abdullah Abdullah Discusses Peace Process With Ajit Doval

Afghanistan's chief peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah met with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday, October 7. According to reports, the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, who is on a five-day trip to India, said that the meeting with Doval was "constructive". In addition, Abdullah said that Doval had assured him of India's full-fledged support of a "democratic and sovereign Afghanistan, where no terrorists can operate".

Arrived in #NewDelhi #India to begin my official visit. During my stay in #NewDelhi I will meet the leadership of #Indai, & exchange views on #AfghanPeaceProcess, & bilateral relations. pic.twitter.com/Lzkc4XBwKd — Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) October 6, 2020

Abdullah wrote on Twitter, "Had a constructive discussion with HE Ajit Doval, the NSA of India. We discussed the Afghan Peace Process, & the talks in Doha. He assured me of India's full support for the peace efforts, & that any peace settlement acceptable to Afghans, will have the support of India".



"He further stated that his country is in favour of an independent, democratic, sovereign & peaceful Afghanistan, where no terrorists can operate. I thanked India for the invitation, its continued support for Afghanistan, & its constructive role in peace efforts", the Afghan official added.

Abdullah visited India for the first time after the formation of a new government in Afghanistan. His trip to India comes at a time when the Afghanistan government and Taliban are putting efforts to negotiate a peace deal in a bid to return stability in the war-ravaged country.

5,000 prisoners released

Almost 5,000 prisoners have been released by Kabul as a part of the Afghan Peace deal, which was brokered by the US and signed earlier in February. However, Abdullah, who chairs Afghanistan High Council for Nationa Reconciliation is reported ti have revealed that a considerable amount of them have taken arms again.

Meanwhile, fierce clashes between security forces and Taliban fighters continued last month parallel to the peace talks in Qatar. The long-awaited Afghan Peace talks began in August and posed a ‘historic opportunity’ to end decades of war in the country. As per reports, in the latest episode of violent overnight clashes erupted in three districts of Nangarhar province after a security checkpoint was attacked by Taliban fighters.

