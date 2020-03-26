After 3 Positive Coronavirus Cases, Goa Puts 14 High Risk Suspects Under Quarantine

After Goa reported its first three positive Coronavirus cases on Thursday, the state's health department swung into action and identified 14 high-risk suspects who had come in contact with the three COVID-19 patients. According to the health department, all the high-risk suspects have been quarantined at a government hospital.

Earlier in the day, a 25-year-old man with travel history to Spain, a 29-year-old man with travel history to Australia, and a 55-year-old man with travel history to the United States had tested positive for Coronavirus. The state department stated that all three patients are currently stable.

3 persons tested positive for #COVID19 in Goa. A 25-year-old man with travel history to Spain, a 29-year-old man with travel history to Australia and a 55-year-old man with travel history to United States. All three are stable: Directorate of Health Services, Government of Goa pic.twitter.com/M5L4BkH8Dl — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi to take part in G20 meet; J&K confirms first death

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest Health Ministry data available on Thursday, India so far has 649 positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus. Amid the rising cases of the COVID-19 virus in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown across the nation starting Tuesday midnight. He stressed on the need for 21 days, that were necessary for breaking the transmission chain of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew applies to all states, districts, and villages across the country - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, the village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," the Prime Minister said.

READ | Coronavirus: 3 people with foreign travel history test positive in Goa

READ | COVID-19: Goa remains locked down; hospitals, pharmacies open