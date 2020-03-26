Coronavirus: 3 People With Foreign Travel History Test Positive In Goa

Three people who have a history of foreign travel tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa. According to the Directorate of Health Services, among the three are - a 25-year-old man with travel history to Spain, a 29-year-old man with travel history to Australia and a 55-year-old man with travel history to the United States.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that their condition is stable at present. "I have been informed by the state DHS (Director Health Services) that 3 individuals have been tested positive for #COVID19 in Goa. We are providing the best healthcare facility to the diagnosed patients," he tweeted. "Their condition is stable at present. We have also traced their contacts and are quarantining them," he said in another tweeted.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that the testing will be up and running in the next two days. "Our testing facility will be up and running in the next 2 days. Our team of doctors is doing their best to make sure we contain the spread of the virus in the state of Goa," he tweeted.

The total Coronavirus cases in India stands at 606 as per the recent data reported by states. Amid the rising cases of the COVID-19 virus in the country, PM Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown across the nation starting Tuesday midnight. He accentuated the need for 21 days, that were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight 12, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, the village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

