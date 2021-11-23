Last Updated:

After 8-month Pause, SII To Restart Supply Of Covishield Vaccine To Countries Under COVAX

The supply of SII's Covishield to foreign nations was put on hold by the Health Ministry in April when the country witnessed a critical surge in COVID cases.

Written By
Deepan Chattopadhyay
Covishield

Image: PTI


Nearly eight months after the Central government put a halt on the major export of COVID vaccines, Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is set to start its supply of COVID vaccines to countries under COVAX soon, sources in the know said on Monday. The biopharmaceuticals company was supposed to start Covishield vaccine supply to COVAX countries from Monday after it had received the Centre's nod to supply COVID vaccines to other countries. In the initial phase, the government has allowed the supply of 50 lakh doses of the vaccine to COVAX countries.

COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, also called COVAX, is a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID vaccines directed by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and the World Health Organisation (WHO). 

SII sources told ANI that the first consignment from the Pune facility of Serum Institute was scheduled to leave for Nepal on Monday. "However, due to some reason, it has been delayed by two to three days. Vaccines will also be supplied to Bangladesh, Tajikistan, and Mozambique," SII sources said.

READ | Supreme Court denies approval for revaccination with Covishield as Covaxin awaits WHO nod

"The clarity on the exact date of the consignment dispatch is still awaited," they added.

SII concerned over states stockpiling Covishied

Earlier in a tweet, Serum Institute of India's Chairman, Adar Poonawala had asserted that states in India have stockpiled as many as 200 million jabs of the Covishield COVID vaccine. He said that hesitancy to vaccines is the biggest threat to mankind now and also urged all adults to get their jab of the COVID vaccine.

READ | Vaccinated Indian? These are the countries you can travel to with Covaxin & Covishield

Indian plays a significant role in the production and worldwide distribution of vaccines. Being the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines, SII on a monthly basis produces over 120 million doses of the Covishield vaccine and is said to have stocked more than 150 million doses in the manufacturer's Pune facility.

READ | Saudi Arabia recognises Covishield, fully vaccinated Indians now exempt from quarantine

India to fulfill commitment towards COVAX, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam': Mandaviya

The supply of COVID vaccines to foreign nations was put on hold by the government in April this year during the second wave of the pandemic, while administering vaccines to its own population when the country witnessed a critical surge in COVID cases.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had announced that India will be resuming the export of vaccines under Vaccine Maitri in the fourth quarter starting from October. He had said that vaccine export will resume fulfilling the commitment of India towards COVAX in line with the motto 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

READ | 110 nations now recognise India's Covaxin and Covishield COVID-19 vaccine certificates

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI

READ | SII urges Centre to expedite Covishield stock movement citing increasing production
Tags: Covishield, SII, COVAX
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND