After Article 370 Abrogation, No Kashmiri Pandits Or Hindus Displaced From J&K : MHA

There has been no displacement of Kashmiri Pandits or Hindus from Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was repealed, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs informed on Wednesday. Further stating that some Kashmiri pandit families have moved to the Jammu region, the Ministry clarified that this was done due to the transfer of government employees from Kashmir to Jammu and also due to the winter vacation in educational institutes.

In a written response to questions raised by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Rajya Sabha, the MHA said, "After the repeal of Article 370, no Kashmiri Pandit/Hindu has been displaced from the Valley. However, recently some Kashmiri Pandit families, mostly women and children, living in Kashmir have moved to the Jammu region. These families are of government employees, many of whom move to Jammu in winter as part of the movement of officials and the winter vacation in educational institutions."

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh sought the Home Ministry's response on two questions seeking the number of Kashmiri Hindus and Pandits who were displaced in the valley followed by the number of terrorists, citizens, and soldiers who died in Kashmir after the repeal of Article 370.

Further responding to the second question, the Union Ministry informed that 366 terrorists were killed while a total of 96 civilians have lost their lives and 81 Security Forces personnel were martyred after the repeal as recorded till November 30, 2021. Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry had earlier informed that incidents of infiltration and terrorist attacks have reduced in the valley since 2018 and further said that there has been a remarkable drop in extremism.

Abolishment of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier in 2019, the Indian government abolished Article 370 which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and further moved a separate bill that bifurcated the state into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The move came amid massive uproar in the Rajya Sabha as well as across the valley. Also, the announcement evoked strong protests from the opposition.

(Image: PTI)