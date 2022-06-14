After Boy Kills Mother Over PUBG, NCPCR Questions MeitY Over Availability Of Banned Apps

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday wrote to the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) over media reports that claimed a teenager shot dead his mother who prevented him from playing PUBG. Taking cognizance of the issue, NCPCR Chief Priyank Kangoogo asked MeitY Secretary how can a game, which is banned by the Government of India, is still available for access to minors. He further urged the ministry to inform the reasons for the availability of such blocked applications in the public domain and sought a report of action within 10 days.

NCPCR wrote to MeitY Secy over media reports that boy shot dead his mother for stopping him from playing PUBG



"It is beyond understanding of the Commission, that how a banned game in India, which has been blocked by GoI is still available for use by minors," reads the letter — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

In the view of this serious issue, the NCPCR chief informed that the commission will be taking a Suo Moto cognizance of the incident dated June 8, 2022, under section 13 (1) (J) Of Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005 which states deprivation and violation of child rights.

"On perusal of the news report, it is seen that the child was involved in playing PUBG, however as per previous reports, it is known that the PUBG game was blocked in India under section 69A of the Information and Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 by the Ministry of Information and Technology in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, security of the State and public order," the letter stated.

The NCPCR chief added that it is beyond the Commission's understanding how a game, which has been blocked by the Government of India, is still available for the use of minors. Therefore, the Commission has urged the MeitY to provide reasons for the availability of such blocked applications over the internet and also requested to be informed regarding action taken in such incidents.

The NCPCR chief also sought a list of such games to be provided to the commission which are being used by minors along with their regulating bodies and their regulating mechanism within 10 days of receipt of this letter.

In UP, teen kills his mother who stopped him from playing PUBG

On June 8, a 16-year-old boy allegedly shot dead his mother as she stopped him from playing the online game PUBG, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Qasim Abidi said. The boy was addicted to the online game and could not take it when his mother prevented him from playing it, so he shot her dead, they said. Abidi added that they recovered the partially decomposed body of the woman and sent it for autopsy. The boy was apprehended.

The minor fatally shot her mother and kept the body locked inside a room of their house in Lucknow for two days before informing his father, an Army personnel posted in West Bengal, about the incident, they said. His nine-year-old sister was also at home when the incident took place. He allegedly threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone and used a room freshener to hide the smell of the decomposed body, police said.

When the smell of the decomposed body became severe, he informed his father about the incident. The father called the neighbours and they informed the police. The boy initially tried to weave a false story around the incident but finally revealed the truth.

(Image: @KanoongoPriyank,@Ashwini Vaishnaw_Twitter/Unsplash)