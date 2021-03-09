After China Cyberattack, India Mulls New Strategy On Cybersecurity Amid Hacking Concerns

Months after the financial hub of India, Mumbai faced a sudden power outage in October 2020, which was allegedly a planned "cyber-sabotage" by China, the Indian authorities are now thinking over a new national strategy to strengthen the country's cybersecurity. The developments over last year's Mumbai power outage were published by a US-based company 'Recorded Future' that hinted unknown 'sleeping malwares' had crept into Indian servers, and that there were several log-in requests from China into Indian systems.

New cybersecurity policies to be strategised

While there has been much discussion on the power outage that had even crippled the lifeline of Mumbai, the local trains — India has now acknowledged the need for an anti-access technology that can save its systems from hacking and breach. Co-ordinator for India's National Cyber Security Lieutenant General Rajesh Pant said that "The plan to have a strategy in place for cybersecurity will be formulated with responses from all ministers including IT, Defence ministry, Home Affairs and the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre in case of cyberattacks."

Pant said that a cabinet meeting will soon be held on cybersecurity that will be headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Approvals for any regulation on the strategies being discussed will be given in the meet, he hinted. The probe into the massive two-hour power outage is still underway, while Pant said "In my view, if internet-connected computers are infected by malware, I won’t say it’s an attack but an infection unless it jumps from IT systems to other operating systems."

What is APT and how can it "mop" data critical to India?

However, the global media and the authorities in India and the US have been trying to trace the root cause for the power outage in Mumbai, as one such event also occurred in Telangana. The Recorded Future company shared its findings that revealed the use of Advanced Persistent Threat (APT), which is likely to have crept into the networks in India. The company pointed out that APT is a silent threat actor which is usually government-owned, and gains unauthorised access to a computer network. These APTs dwell in the networks for a long time and remain undetected. This long duration can be years, giving enough time to a hacker group or country or organisation, to mop all the data critical to another nation.



The authorities in India have now beefed up their efforts in probing the intrusions that are allegedly committed by China, against India, in retaliation to the India-China clash in the Himalayan region last year.

