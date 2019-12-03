After Declassified Files On Netaji, Chandra Bose Demands Closure By 23rd January By PM

The Government of India (GOI) de-classified all records relating to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Azad Hind Fauj and placed them in the National Archives of India stated Minister of State (MoS) of Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel in the Parliament. A press release from the Press Information Bureau of GOI stated that a total of 304 declassified records and files have been transferred to National Archives of India for permanent retention.

Chandra Bose hit out at the Congress

Out of 304 files, 303 files are already uploaded on the Netaji web portal i.e. www.netajipapers.gov.in. The National Archives of India acts as the custodian of declassified files and records of the Government of India. All these files are made public under the Public Records Rules,1997. Applauding the recent development, great-grandson of Subash Chandra Bose, Chandra Bose said that it is a good sign that the Government of India under PM Modi has declassified files, which he had promised to. He also hit out at the Congress saying that for 70 years, these files had been hidden by successive Congress-led Governments at the Centre.

"The family and country wanted the truth to come out. Need to know if the 77 Intelligence Bureau files are in this or not. It's of high importance," said Bose who raised questions if files from the IB were made public or not. Demanding a scientific and logical conclusion of closure, Bose stated that PM Modi needs to bring it up with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe who will be travelling to India.

'Ashes at Rinkoji temple in Japan needs to go for DNA testing'

"The Ashes at Rinkoji temple in Japan needs to go for DNA testing. That will answer a lot of questions. Japan has 3 files on Netaji, that needs be brought to India. Shinzo Abe is coming here and travelling to the North East with PM Modi. He needs to be told about the DNA tests. I'm sure PM Modi will be able to do it. Japan regards Netaji as the liberator of India" said Chandra Bose reiterating his earlier claims of getting hold of the 3 files on Netaji from Japan and formation of an SIT that will draw a conclusion from all of it.'

'Japan knows what happened to Bose'

Chandra Bose is of the opinion that their needs to be a closure on this case. He stated the importance of having a time frame for the closure as he believed that it cannot go on forever. "By 23rd of January, his(Netaji) birthday, DNA tests should be done, if possible. PM needs to announce before 23rd January what happened to Subash Bose. Japan knows what happened to Bose. Shinzo Abe is our man" said Chandra Bose.

