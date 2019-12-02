Centre Declassifies All Records Related To Subhash Chandra Bose, Kin Seek Closure

The NDA government under the leadership of Narendra Modi has de-classified all records related to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Azad Hind Fauj and placed them in the National Archives of India, Minister of State of Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel informed the Nation in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

While reacting on this development, Grandnephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Chandra Kumar Bose said that "NDA govt under the leadership of Narendra Modi made the commitment to the nation that he would declassify all the files pertaining to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and he would unravel the mystery of his disappearance on 18 August 1945. So today the people of the nation and family members of Netaji want closure because there is a controversy that whether he died in the air crash or he survived the air crash."

'DNA Tests of Netaji's remains should be done immediately': Netaji Kin

"The family has also requested the Prime Minister that a DNA test on the remains of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose kept at Rancoji Temple (A Buddhist in Japan) must be immediately done. Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe is also coming to India where he is also scheduled to go to Northeastern states so Prime Minister must insist for the DNA test of ashes of Netaji kept at Rancoji Temple then all these fake theories can be put to rest because we need to know the truth. This issue must be raised in Parliament."

BJP leader and kin of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Chandra Kumar Bose further adds that the Congress Government has always suppressed the truth. "Congress government has always suppressed the truth, my father Amiya Nath Bose who was in Lok Sabha had taken up the issue with Pandit Nehru, Indira Gandhi for releasing all the papers but no one bothered. For the first time, Narendra Modi responded positively and he started the process of declassification. We are happy about releasing all the files by NDA govt but not satisfied because there is no closure." "I am hopeful because PM Modi very committed but the entire government machinery has to be on the very same page otherwise it is not possible. We want all the ministers, be it Culture, Defence all have to coordinate properly and reach to the closure," said Chandra Kumar Bose.

Centre declassifies files

A total of 304 declassified records/files have been transferred to National Archives of India for permanent retention. Out of 304 flies, 303 files are already uploaded on the Netaji web portal. The National Archives of India is the custodian of declassified files and records of the Government of India. In addition, in 1997 the National Archives of India had received 990 declassified files pertaining to the Azad Hind Fauj from the Ministry of Defence.

