After Doval-Sullivan Call, US Reiterates Pledge To Boost Vaccine Production In India

The United States Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is funding the expansion of manufacturing capability for Biological E or BioE, enabling the Indian vaccine manufacturer to ramp up and produce at least one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2022. DFC had announced the support for the manufacturing of vaccines in India during the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD, also known as the Quad) earlier in March, and the same was reiterated by National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne following the bilateral talks between White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Call with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval of India.

In a statement following the phonecall between Doval and Sullivan, Horne said, “The U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is funding a substantial expansion of manufacturing capability for BioE, the vaccine manufacturer in India, enabling BioE to ramp up to produce at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022.”

US to provide essential supplies to India

In order to help India treat the dramatically increasing COVID-19 patients and safeguard the frontline workers, the United States has not only identified the essential equipment but stressed that it would be made available ‘immediately.’ The US has identified the supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while pursuing several other options to provide oxygen generation and other related facilities on an urgent basis.

Further, the United States is also deploying a team of experts from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and USAID to work collaboratively with US Embassy, India's health ministries, and India's Epidemic Intelligence Service staff. USAID pledged to work with CDC to expedite the process of making resources available to India through Global Fund. Sullivan also expressed deep sympathy for Indians in conversation with Doval as India battles with the second COVID-19 pandemic along with the related crisis of shortage of hospital beds and oxygen.

NSC spokesperson also said, “To this end, the United States is working around the clock to deploy available resources and supplies. To help treat COVID-19 patients and protect front-line health workers in India, the United States has identified supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that will immediately be made available for India.”

Image credits: AP