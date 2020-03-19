After Dr Farooq Abdullah Writes To PM Modi, Demand To Restore 4G Internet Grows Louder

Just after a day, Jammu-Kashmir reported one positive case of coronavirus, the demand for the restoration of 4G internet services has grown louder. National Conference president and former Jammu-Kashmir Chief Minister, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking restoration of 4G Internet services in Kashmir which remain blocked since the abrogation of Art 370 and 35A in August last year.

“As you are aware the first case of coronavirus has been detected in Kashmir yesterday, which has resulted in authorities locking down large parts of the valley. Businesses and students already hit hard by the shutdown after 5th of August, 2019 are again suffering because of these restrictions. The people are being advised to work/study from home, but this is impossible with 2G Internet speed and limited fixed-line Internet penetration,” reads the letter of Senior Abdullah.

“I would, therefore, request you to restore 4G Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest to ease the suffering of the people," the letter added.

Lt. Governor Murmu declares COVID-19 as an epidemic

Mayor, SMC, Junaid Mattu too has called for the restoration of the services to help raise awareness about the virus. The Srinagar mayor has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting that 4G Internet services be restored in J&K.

Mattu said the move would help minimize the impact of the spread of the virus. People in the valley said the high-speed internet was not a luxury anymore, but a necessity in view of the virus outbreak across the world.

Meanwhile, after ordering the suspension of class work in all educational institutions a few days ago, the district administration in Baramulla and Kupwara has now asked the teaching staff to remain off duty from March 19. The decision has been taken as a preventive measure to avoid gathering at public places.

It is pertinent to mention that J&K, Lt. Governor Girish Chander Murmu has declared COVID-19 as an epidemic in Jammu and Kashmir. In Valley, Non-cooperation by suspect patients now a criminal offence, Public entry has been barred in Civil Secretariat, HoD level offices.

