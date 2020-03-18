First Positive COVID-19 Case Reported In Kashmir; Overall Tally In J&K Rises To 4

Kashmir valley on Wednesday evening registered its first COVID-19 (commonly known as Coronavirus) positive case. A senior official said that the first positive case in Kashmir has been confirmed and the person is from the Khanyar area of Srinagar. The person who tested positive has travel history to Saudi Arabia and returned back to India two days before. Soon after his arrival on 16th March, 2020, he was put in isolation. Authorities have started surveillance in 300m area of the residence of the person who tested positive.

“There will be restrictions on public transport, assembly of people and some other measures, in #Srinagar from tomorrow. Steps are being taken in view of a positive case detected. Further updates to follow,” DC Srinagar Shahid Iqbal tweeted.

Read: 'Nothing To Panic': Delhi CM Kejriwal, LG Discuss Measures To Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Srinagar Mayor appeals to residents

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation tweeted, “IMPORTANT: I request ALL Srinagarites to STAY at their homes from tomorrow morning and venture out ONLY when absolutely necessary. Those with ANY flu like symptoms should immediately home quarantine themselves. Report for screening/testing if symptoms worsen. I have been informed a short while ago that #Srinagar has had its first positive case for #Covid2019. It’s a congested area in the city interiors. We have to be transparent to convey the gravity of the challenge and also seek serious measures and responsible behavior.”

His tweet added, “I have been repeatedly urging for maximum possible preventive measures and will continue to advocate for MAXIMUM precautions. Panicking won’t help. The best possible approach is to stay at home and follow ALL guidelines. The SMC is gearing up for elevated measures and sterilization. Our chemicals and machines have been received and stocked today. I am sure all agencies and departments are going to do their best but the battle will be won or lost by how responsibly people behave on the ground. Expect more regulations and restrictions from tomorrow and understandably so. Let’s not rush to the hospitals when avoidable and risk the safety of others and our own selves. #SocialDistanacing and #StaySafeStayHome are two key instructions to follow. Let’s be responsible!”

Read: Coronavirus: IAF Aircraft Transports Specialised Sterilisation Chemicals From Delhi To Srinagar

Earlier in the day, the J&K government on Wednesday decided to suspend the yatra to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine besides suspending inter-state buses coming to and going from J&K till March 31, 2020, in view of the prevailing situation emerging due to COVID-19 in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. J&K Government has also appealed foreign visitors not to visit J&K. J&K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said that all the foreign tourists or visitors arriving in J&K will be quarantined besides 100% quarantine will also be enforced on all the travellers coming from Union Territory of Ladakh.

Read: Srinagar Police Busts Gang Involved In Highway Robberies, House Break-ins: Official

Read: EAM Jaishankar Visits Srinagar; Meets Families Of Indians Stranded In Iran Due To COVID-19