After Shameful Moradabad Attack, Health Department To Halt Door-to-door Checkup: Sources

After four persons were injured as a mob tried to stop a medical team from taking a Coronavirus-infected man into isolation and hurled stones at their ambulance in Nawabpura area in Moradabad on Wednesday, sources have said that the department workers will do the health checkup of people only at a particular duty point instead of door to door checkup.

17 arrested for attack on medical team

A total of 17 persons, including seven women, have been arrested for pelting stones on an ambulance carrying a quarantine team of medical personnel and police, according to Amit Kumar Anand, Superintendent of Police, Moradabad.

"17 persons, including 7 women, have been arrested in connection with the stone-pelting at medical team and police in Moradabad. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC," Anand told reporters on Wednesday. He further said that teams have been formed to nab the other perpetrators involved in the incident.

Earlier on Wednesday, Anand had said that police are investigating the matter and searching for the persons involved on the basis of CCTV footage. Three people, including a doctor and pharmacist, suffered injuries when stones were pelted at the ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr SP Garg.

Taking strong cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the National Security Act (NSA) would be slapped against those responsible for the act.

IAS Association condemns the shocking attack

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Association on Thursday condemned the attack on doctors and police personnel in UP's Moradabad. Taking to Twitter, the IAS association urged the citizens to extend support and assistance to the 'frontline warriors' against the coronavirus pandemic. The association also asked the government to take strict action against the culprits.

We condemn attack on doctors, health workers and police personnel in Moradabad. They are our frontline warriors against corona.

We request citizens to extend all assistance to these heroes in containing #Corona .

We demand that strict action be taken against all culprits. — IAS Association (@IASassociation) April 16, 2020

(With ANI inputs)