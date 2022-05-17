After Owaisi, Tauqeer Raza Fearmongers On Gyanvapi Survey; Calls Shivling A 'fountain'

Uttar Pradesh cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza on Tuesday opined on the Gyanvapi mosque row, reiterating All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's 'fountain' claim. Speaking to reporters, Raza called the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid dispute 'dishonest', and asserted that if a similar order was passed in the Gyanvapi case, "we will not tolerate it."

"That was a dishonest verdict (Barbi), but to maintain peace in the country, we showed our patience. If a similar dishonest verdict is given in the Gyanvapi case, we will not tolerate it. Such fountains are present in every district. Time will show what we will do," Tauqeer Raza threatened.

His latest statement comes just days after the Uttar Pradesh cleric passed inflammatory remarks on the Janahngirpuri riots case. Speaking to the media, Raza threatened to start 'Mahabharat' if the bulldozer crackdown was not stopped by the administration. He also issued an ultimatum and warned that Muslims will storm Delhi and start a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' after Eid if the government, both at the state and Centre, did not mend its ways. The cleric is said to be close to the Congress party and its general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Owaisi peddles 'fountain' claim

After the Varanasi Court ordered the sealing of the spot inside the mosque premises where the Shivling was allegedly found, Owaisi claimed that the discovery was a 'fountain'. "It's a fountain, not 'Shivling'. Every masjid has this fountain. Why the claim was not raised by the commissioner of the Court? The order of sealing the spot is a violation of the 1991 Act," he claimed.

On Monday, May 16, the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises concluded after three days and the team reportedly discovered a 'Shivling' hidden at the bottom of the Wuzu Khana, in the mosque. After an application was filed by the Hindu side's advocate Harishankar Jain informing the court of the development, the Court ordered the sealing of the spot.

Speaking to the media on Monday after the alleged big find, petitioner Sohan Lal Arya said that they discovered 'much more' material than their initial expectations. Brimming with joy, Arya said, "Baba Mil Gaye (We got Baba)". When asked about the details, he gave a cryptic response, "Whom Nandi was waiting for".

Apart from the alleged Shivling, sources claim that the survey team discovered soil in the fifth basement of the complex. The team suspects that soil was recently brought inside the complex to obliterate the evidence. Committee members have raised suspicions over the use of white cement to 'destroy' idols on the premises.