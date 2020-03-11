After Pune, 2 Coronavirus Cases In Mumbai Confirmed; Tally In Maharashtra Reaches 10

Amid the increasing Coronavirus scare in India, the Public Health Department of Maharashtra on Wednesday confirmed two positive cases in Mumbai. With the two new positive cases being reported, the total number of Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has gone up to 10, as confirmed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Confirming the two positive cases in the city, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope stated that the infected patients have a travel history of Dubai and are being currently monitored. According to the state's Health Ministry authorities, the primary and secondary contacts of the patients are being traced.

"40 people were part of the group which traveled with the two patients who have tested positive. Some of the positive cases have no symptoms but even then have tested positive. All positive cases are stable now. none of them is serious or critical," the Maharashtra Health Minister informed.

"A meeting was called of different doctors of Mumbai's top hospitals. They have said that the situation as of now is not as alarming that schools would have to be shut. No school to be shut as of today," he added.

Shortly after the Maharashtra Health Minister's statement, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addressed a press conference and informed that the total number of confirmed cases in the State has risen to 10.

"10 positive cases detected in the State. Not to fear about it. No serious symptoms have been observed in the patients. All these people have been contacted and all those people who came in their contact are also being traced. So far, eight cases have been confirmed in Pune and two in Mumbai. The government is on alert and we appeal to people to not panic and take precautions," the Maharashtra CM stated.

'15 travelers being monitored in Mumbai'

The Public Health Department of Maharashtra also released a media bulletin and informed about the tracing activity of the health authorities. "Aggressive contact tracing activity is going on war footing after two Dubai returnee Puneites were found positive day before yesterday. Today two of the close contacts of these cases from Mumbai found positive. Both are co-passengers of the index cases and part of the Dubai tour group. This makes the tally of COVID 19 positive cases to 7 in Maharashtra," the bulletin had informed earlier.

"From January 18 to date, 349 symptomatic travelers have been isolated in identified isolation facilities. Till today 312 of these samples have been found negative while 7 found positive. At present 18 travelers are still in hospital at Pune while 15 at Mumbai. Along with these suspected cases have also been isolated at GMC, Nagpur & YCM, Pimpari Chinchwad.

To increase surge capacity & for future preparedness, the state has established isolation wards in all district hospitals & Government Medical Colleges. As of today, the state has 502 isolation beds available," the bulletin read.

