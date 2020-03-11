Coronavirus: Kerala Govt Ensures Better Quality Of Internet For People Working From Home

As Kerala is scaling up its efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to his official Twitter handle to update about the steps his government is taking to control the situation. According to Pinarayi Vijayan, efforts were taken to ensure better quality and availability of broadband internet in the state for people who will be working from their homes.

Pinarayi Vijayan also informed that respective District Collectors have been directed to ensure home delivery of food to families that are kept under observation. The communist party leader further stated that officials have been ordered to start awareness programs across the state in order to tackle the COVID-19 escalation. Vijayan informed that educational institutes up to Class VII will remain closed until further order.

Vijayan further said that the cabinet has decided that there will be no change in examinations of class VIII to X. Listing out the cabinet orders, Vijayan said the state has been put under high alert and all public programs have been suspended till March 31.

#COVID19 | Improving Readiness



As more people will be working from their homes, efforts were taken to improve the quality and availability of broadband internet.



Food will be delivered to families under observation. Respective DCs will ensure this. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 10, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

India has so far recorded 62 cases of coronavirus since the disease first broke out in December last year. As per reports, there are currently 58 active COVID-19 cases, of which 4 patients have recovered fully. Most of these cases have been reported out of the southern state of Kerala, where the first Indian COVID-19 case came into light in early February. The health ministry has advised people against mass gatherings to avoid the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

