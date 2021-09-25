After US President Biden & Quad Leaders, Portugal Bats For India's Permanent Seat At UNSC

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla informed that India is getting continuous support from several countries for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

In a setback for China, Shringla, who is a part of the high-level delegation accompanying PM Narendra Modi for the United States visit, said that apart from America and Quad leaders, Portugal has also supported India for permanent membership in UNSC.

"US President Biden had mentioned that India should have permanent seat in UN Security Council. This is a view continuously hailed not just by the US but other Quad partners and many other countries. Portugal also supported India for a permanent seat in UN Security Council," the foreign secretary said.

Biden bats for Indian's permanent seat in UNSC

During a bilateral in-person meeting with PM Narendra Modi, American President Joe Biden reiterated USA's support for India's permanent seat in the UNSC and its entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

According to the US-India joint leaders' statement, the POTUS applauded India's strong leadership during its UNSC presidency in August 2021. President Biden reiterated that the US supports India's permanent seat in a reformed United Nations Security Council.

India at UNSC

India had taken over the rotating presidency from France on August 1 and held the tenure for a month. Under India's presidency, New Delhi hosted high-level events in important areas such as peacekeeping, maritime security and counterterrorism. In December 2022, India will take over as chairman of the UN Security for the final month of its two-year term as a non-permanent member of the council.

The five permanent members of the UNSC are China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States and these members can veto any substantive resolution. Recently, there have been growing demands to add more permanent members to reflect the contemporary global reality.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Saturday delivered a powerhouse address at the 76th session of the UNGA (United Nations General Assembly). During his address, the Prime Minister highlighted the COVID-19 pandemic, the Afghanistan crisis and global terrorism.

