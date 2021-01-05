After WHO, Bill Gates Hails India’s Scientific Leadership & Covid Vaccine Mfg Capability

Microsoft founder and former CEO Bill Gates on Tuesday hailed India’s leadership in scientific innovation and vaccine manufacturing capability to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As the country is on the threshold of launching the world’s largest vaccination programme, Gates said, “it is great to see India’s leadership in scientific innovation and vaccine manufacturing capability as the world works to end the COVID-19 pandemic.”

It’s great to see India’s leadership in scientific innovation and vaccine manufacturing capability as the world works to end the COVID-19 pandemic @PMOIndia https://t.co/Ds4f3tmrm3 — Bill Gates (@BillGates) January 4, 2021

The billionaire’s comment came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement regarding the largest vaccination programme starting in India, as two vaccines have already received approval for emergency use.

This is not the first time Gates has commended India’s efforts to stem the pandemic. Even in the past, the Microsoft founder had praised the Indian government’s proactive measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

In a letter to PM Modi, Gates said he was glad that India was fully utilising its exceptional digital capabilities in its COVID-19 response and had launched the 'Aarogya Setu' mobile application for virus tracking, contact tracing, and to connect people to health services. He also expressed the need for India’s cooperation in manufacturing the vaccines.

Earlier, while speaking in a documentary, Gates had said that India's pharmaceutical industry is capable of producing COVID-19 vaccines not just for the country but also for the entire world.

WHO praises India's vaccine efforts

Earlier in the day, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also lauded India's "decisive action" and "its resolve to end COVID-19 pandemic." Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the WHO chief said that as the world's largest vaccine producer, "India is well placed to do so."

India's drugs regulator DCGI on Sunday approved Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute, as well as indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

"WHO welcomes the first emergency use authorization given to COVID-19 vaccine in the WHO South-East Asia Region. This decision taken today by India will help intensify and strengthen the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the region. The use of the vaccine in prioritized populations, along with the continued implementation of other public health measures and community participation will be important in reducing the impact of COVID-19," said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director WHO South-East Asia Region in a statement.

