After Wrongful Promotions, UP Govt Demotes 4 Dist Information Officers To Watchmen & Peon

In a major embarrassment, 4 additional district information officers of Uttar Pradesh were demoted to their parent postings after their promotion from over 6 years ago were found to be illegal, said an official on Sunday. As per the notification issued by the Department of Information and Public Relation of Uttar Pradesh government, additional district information officers of Bareilly, Firozabad, Mathura and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar) were found to be illegally promoted from their parent positions as peon, watchman and cinema operator-cum-communication assistants.

UP Govt demotes 4 district information officers

The state government said, "The rules were violated in the promotion of these 4 officials done on November 1, 204 and the decision to demote them was taken on January 6."

The release from the state government further informed that Narsingh who was posted as additional district information officer in Bareilly has been demoted as a peon, Dayanshankar who was posted in Firozabad has been directed to resume his duty of the previous posting as watchman. Meanwhile, Vinod Kumar Sharma posted in Mathura and Anil Kumar Singh posted in Bhadohi's Sant Ravidas Nagar have been demoted to the position of cinema operator-cum-publicity assistant.

In a similar case from Bihar, an assistant sub-inspector was demoted to constable rank for demanding bribe from a rape survivor. This incident had come to attention in December 2020. Sub-inspector ASI KD Prasad was demoted on the charges of corruption and dereliction of duty.

