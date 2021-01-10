Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 PUN Vs UP Live Stream, Pitch Report, Alur Weather Forecast

The Indian domestic season kicks off with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 and Punjab will lock horns against Uttar Pradesh in their opener. The match will be played KSCA Cricket (2) Ground in Alur and will begin at 12:00 PM IST. Here's a look at PUN vs UP live streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy telecast channel, and our game preview.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: PUN vs UP preview

The Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy is the curtain-raiser to the Indian domestic season amidst the coronavirus pandemic and has renewed importance with the IPL 2021 and T20 World Cup to follow. Impressive performances in the tournament will help players earn themselves an IPL contract and put them in the spotlight for the World Cup. Both Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have some real quality in their set-up, with the latter boosted by the availability of Suresh Raina and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. As for Punjab, Mandeep Singh and Gurkeerat Singh Mann will hold key if they have to mount a challenge for the title. UP are favourites and Punjab will need to muster all their quality to eke out a win.

PUN vs UP squads

Uttar Pradesh: Priyam Garg (captain), Karn Sharma (vice-captain), Suresh Raina, Rinku Singh, Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Shubham Choubey, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Aryan Juyal (wicketkeeper), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohsin Khan, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Shanu Saini.

Punjab: Mandeep Singh (captain), Gurkeerat Singh Mann (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Barinder Singh Sran, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Brar, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Krishan, Gitansh Khera, Rohan Marwaha, Abhinav Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Karan Kaila, Mayank Markande.

PUN vs UP live: Alur weather forecast and pitch report

The pitch at Alur is likely to favour the batsmen and one can expect scores in the region of 160. The pitch however has been traditionally green, meaning pacers could extract some movement with the new ball. Accuweather predicts a high possibility of rainfall on Sunday, which could affect the proceedings. Captains winning the toss are likely to bowl considering the rain delay and the DLS method that will come into play.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy telecast channel: PUN vs UP live streaming

Star Sports network are the official broadcasters of Indian domestic cricket and hold rights for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Indian broadcast giants have made arrangements to broadcast the games in multiple languages and on multiple network channels. Select games will be telecasted on Hindi and English commentary on Star Sports 2. For PUN vs UP live scores, one can keep tabs on BCCI Domestic's Twitter account.

(Image Courtesy: Mandeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Instagram)

