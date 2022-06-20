Agnipath: NSUI Leader Named Main Conspirator In Varanasi Violence; Police Launches Manhunt

A day after violence erupted in several cities of Uttar Pradesh over the Centre's military recruitment initiative - 'Agnipath', the Varanasi police named an NSUI leader as the main conspirator in the case. An FIR has been registered against Rahul Raj, a leader of the NSUI, which is the student wing of Congress. The police have launched a manhunt for the accused, who allegedly provoked army aspirants to go on a rampage during anti-Agnipath protests.

In the photos shared on social media, Rahul Raj is seen shaking hands with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi besides posing with other senior party leaders. He is said to have mobilized the crowd to engage in violent protests demanding the rollback of the Agnipath scheme.

Public transport buses vandalized in Varanasi

Earlier on Monday, Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said that the damage induced to public properties during the violent protest over the Agnipath scheme will be recovered from the miscreants. As many as 36 buses were damaged in arson, resulting in a loss of over Rs 12 lakh to the government. While a total of 27 people have been arrested so far, a search operation is on to nab the other rioters as well.

The arrests were made in the Sigra and Jaitpura police station limits. Other miscreants were nabbed from Ghazipur, Azamgarh, and Mau districts.

The District Magistrate warned the youth to not fall under anyone's delusion and indulge in violent activities as they would be deprived of government jobs in the future.

On June 17, a group of 100-150 stone pelters vandalized at least 36 buses of UP Transport Corporation, out of which 21 buses were parked at Cantonment bus station in Varanasi. The UP Transport Corporation and the Varanasi City Transport Services Ltd suffered a loss of over Rs 4 lakh and Rs 8 lakh respectively.

Three FIRs have been registered related to the incident at Sigra police station, two in Jaitpura police station, and one in Cantonment police station.