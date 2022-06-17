Agnipath Scheme: EAM Jaishankar Hails Govt's Decision To Increase Age Limit To 23 Years

As violent protests, sparked by misinformation on the Agnipath scheme, continue to rage across several parts of the country, Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, on Friday, said that the military recruitment programme will give young people an opportunity to join the country's defence system.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing the upper age limit from 21 years to 23 years for the first year of recruitment for the scheme that will allow a significant number of youngsters to join India's armed forces.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Modi Government’s Agnipath Scheme is an opportunity for India’s youth to join the defence forces and serve the nation. PM @narendramodi’s decision of increasing the age limit for Agniveers shows sensitivity towards those whose dreams were impacted due to the covid pandemic."

PM @narendramodi’s decision of increasing the age limit for Agniveers shows sensitivity towards those whose dreams were impacted due to the covid pandemic. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 17, 2022

Govt raises upper age limit to 23 from 21 for recruitment under Agnipath scheme for 2022

Taking note that recruitment in the Indian Armed forces was affected in the last two years due to COVID-19, the government increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the 'Agnipath' scheme from 21 to 23 years for 2022.

"Cognisant of the fact that it has not been possible to undertake the recruitment during the last two years, the government has decided that a one-time waiver shall be granted for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022," the Defence Ministry said in a statement. "Accordingly, the upper age limit for the recruitment process for the Agnipath scheme for 2022 is increased to 23 years," it said.

On Tuesday, the government said that youngsters between the ages of 17.5 and 21 years would be hired for a four-year tenure. After maturation of their term, 25% of the recruits will be retained for regular service.