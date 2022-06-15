Agnipath Scheme: 'Women Can Be Recruited But No Percent Fixed', Says Navy FOC-in-Chief

Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command, spoke to the media and opened up about the admission of women under the recently-announced Agnipath scheme.

In his address, Vice Admiral Singh said that no percentage was finalised for women's induction into the Armed Forces under the Agnipath scheme. However, he hinted that a fixed allotment for women could be possible in the future after the scheme becomes operational. Women's admission into the Armed Forces would purely depend upon the force’s requirement. He acknowledged that there is a provision in the scheme that allows women to be recruited if there is a need.

#WATCH Induction of women will depend on service's operational requirement.There's a provision that if service wants,can recruit (women).No percentage decided,will be finalized as we go along:Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh,FOC-in-Chief Western Naval Command on Agnipath scheme pic.twitter.com/p7Pc9IrcKe — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

Hailing the Agnipath scheme earlier, the top navy official had called it a very attractive opportunity for the youth of the nation. He had called it visionary and transformative for the Indian Navy. Citing the Kargil committee report, he had said that the induction of youth will strengthen the profile of the Armed Forces.

Agnipath Scheme

The Agnipath scheme was launched by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday calling for the recruitment of youth in the Armed Forces. The scheme includes six months of training and a four-year service period. The recruitment of the personnel will be below the officer rank (PBOR) in the three Armed Forces, Army, Air Force, and Navy. Soldiers inducted under the Agnipath model will be called 'Agniveers'. They will have a significant rank in the services and will also wear a distinct insignia as part of their uniform.

Agniveers will receive a monthly package that is tailored to their needs, as well as ‘Risk and Hardship’ allowances for all three services. Agniveers will be paid an annual package, which could range from Rs 4.76 lakh to 6.92 lakh, one-time 'Seva Nidhi' package of Rs 11.71 lakh, as they conclude their four-year engagement period

Several skills required in the military, experience, discipline, physical fitness, leadership qualities, courage, and patriotism will be imparted to the Agniveers during their time of duty to the country. Each Agniveer's accomplishments will be documented in a certificate that will be included in his resume.

The Department of Military Affairs applauded the government's decision to adopt the Agnipath initiative, which will allow young people to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces.