Ahead Of 100th Episode Of Mann Ki Baat IIM-Rohtak Releases Survey, Complete Breakup Here

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat radio program approaches its 100th episode on April 30, according to a survey, Twenty-three crore people have ‘listened to or viewed’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat program regularly and over 100 crore people have listened to it at least once. The study based on listener feedback says the monthly program has also influenced ‘citizenship behaviour, optimism and happiness.’

The survey findings said the listeners liked the communication style of the Prime Minister and felt what he shared in the program was empathetic and decisive. It said about 96 per cent people are aware of the monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat.

Mann Ki Baat to complete 100 episodes on April 30

The radio program which started on October 3, 2014 on the day of Vijayadashmi, a few months after PM Modi became the Prime Minister, will complete 100 episodes on April 30, 2023. The survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak was revealed in the presence of Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi at a press conference on April 24.

"Sixty per cent have shown interest in working for nation-building, 55 per cent affirm becoming a responsible citizen of the nation, 63 per cent feel that their approach towards the government has become positive while 59 per cent feel that their trust on the government has increased, 58 per cent expressed that their living conditions have improved while 73 per cent feel optimistic about the government's working and country's progress," the survey said.

Why people want to listen to Mann Ki Baat?

According to the survey's findings, "nearly 96 per cent people are aware of Mann Ki Baat, more than 100 crore people have listened to it at least once, 23 crore people have listened/viewed the program regularly and 41 crore people have scope of converting from occasional audience to regular audience."

"Majority of people wanted to listen to Mann Ki Baat because of Prime Minister," said Dheeraj P. Sharma, Director, Indian Institute of Management-Rohtak adding that both content and communication style played a very important role in people listening to the program regularly or even sporadically. "These characteristics were found through the assessment that the leader is knowledgeable, sets an emotional connect, is decisive, is very sympathetic and empathetic and wants to have direct interaction with citizens bypassing the typical hierarchy, he said.

What are the most liked characteristics of the PM ?

Survey found the following characteristics of PM Modi to be the most attractive to the audience.

- Knowledgeable

- Sets an emotional connect

- Decisive

- Sympathetic and empathetic

- Direct interaction with citizens

Which is the most preferred medium for listeners to listen to the program?

Television (44.7%) is the most preferred medium followed by Radio (17.6%) and Mobile phones (37.6%).

Most popular themes

- Scientific achievement of the country

- Common citizen stories

- The gallantry of Armed Forces,

- Youth-related issues and the environment and natural resource-related issues.

